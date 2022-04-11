 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Hardy - $419,500

Charming Lakefront A-Frame on 3 acres with approx 280 ft of Waterfront. Floater dock and a Covered Dock with Lift. Detached Double Car Garage/Workshop, Great Rm with Wood Ceilings and Open Kitchen. Two Bedrooms and a Bath on Entry Level, Lower Level Family Rm Suite w/Bath, and gas log FP, Upper Level Loft. Above ground pool with deck, Large White Shed and a smaller shed going toward lake. Newer Roof. Bring your fishing rods, boat and family and have a great time on the lake at an affordable price. Walking Path to Dock. Wood Stove in Garage/Workshop

