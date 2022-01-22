3 Bedroom Home in Hardy - $429,000

Come discover maintenance free Living at SML Retirement Village.This Active Adult Community is located in the Heart of Westlake Towne Center. Carilion Wellness Center is within walking distance featuring indoor pool, fitness classes and pickelball. Take your Golf cart to shopping, dining, Movie Theater, medical clinics, Pharmacy. Enjoy Lake activities or Golf at The Westlake, only a mile away. The Elizabeth Cottage features custom Kitchen w/ Island & Granite Counters, open floor plan to Great Room with Gas Log FP, cathedral ceilings, hardwood floors, 3 Bedrooms, walk-in closet in Master Suite, 2 Full baths with ceramic tile. This beautiful home also includes a spacious double car garage. New Construction-still time to make your selections on the interior. Relax & Enjoy life at SML!!