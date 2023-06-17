Enjoy living in this beautiful newer custom built Ranch with only one owner. This home offers main level living with 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths and approximately 1710 square feet. Located on the Westlake Golf Course overlooking the Fourteenth Fairway. Convenient location only 1 minute to Westlake area. Open floor plan with vaulted ceiling in the Great Room, Dining Area and Kitchen. Kitchen has granite countertops and a breakfast area. Split floor plan with main bedroom on opposite side of 2 guest bedrooms. Main Bath has a Zero clearance shower for handicap access, and double vanities with a granite countertop. Guest bath has a vanity with a granite countertop. Covered Front Porch and large deck on the rear side with composite decking. 2 car garage and paved driveway. Irrigation System.
3 Bedroom Home in Hardy - $439,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The lawsuit involved the shooting of an unarmed man who was undergoing a mental health crisis at his home.
Aging equipment needs to be replaced, the town's mayor said.
Matt Chandler’s back nine to close the opening round of the 2012 Virginia State Golf Association (VSGA) Mid-Amateur Championship is something …
The board was lambasted by dozens of speakers Thursday for allowing a parent to call certain staff from Glen Cove Elementary “groomers” and “s…
A new twice-a-year tax collection provided a one-time windfall.