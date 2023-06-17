Enjoy living in this beautiful newer custom built Ranch with only one owner. This home offers main level living with 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths and approximately 1710 square feet. Located on the Westlake Golf Course overlooking the Fourteenth Fairway. Convenient location only 1 minute to Westlake area. Open floor plan with vaulted ceiling in the Great Room, Dining Area and Kitchen. Kitchen has granite countertops and a breakfast area. Split floor plan with main bedroom on opposite side of 2 guest bedrooms. Main Bath has a Zero clearance shower for handicap access, and double vanities with a granite countertop. Guest bath has a vanity with a granite countertop. Covered Front Porch and large deck on the rear side with composite decking. 2 car garage and paved driveway. Irrigation System.