This amazing home has it all!!!!Walk to the public golf course and Krogers all major amenities are right up the road.This home features a open floor plan with the master suite on one end of the house and the other 2 bedrooms on the other side.This home also has a huge back porch to enjoy the beautiful sunsets in the evening.Large kitchen with island and breakfast bar and top of the line appliances with granite counters. Boat ramp is only 2 miles away so you can enjoy the Smith Mountain Lake. This home has a air and heated condition ed crawl space.Ceiling fans in the great room and bedrooms and LVP Flooring through out the home with 6 inch base moldings . Large oversized garage for great storage and electric car hookup, laundry room with folding table and a huge pantry and more