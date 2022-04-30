This 2017 Craftsman style home is adorable with so many nice touches, including a glassed in sunroom added in 2021. New Stove, Dishwasher & Refrigerator. New flooring in great room, dining area, master bedroom & office. 3BR, 2.5BA. The minute you enter the Foyer you see the special attention paid to this home when it was built and now added features by the owner. Stone Walkway. 2-Car attached Garage. Nice size Laundry, all on one level. Vaulted ceilings in the Great Room and tray ceilings in the Master. A floor to ceiling stone gas log fireplace for those cool fall days. Kitchen has custom cabinets and granite countertops and a stone breakfast bar. Don't miss out on this!
3 Bedroom Home in Hardy - $445,000
-
- Updated
