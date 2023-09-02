Single Level Living! This beautiful Carriage home is located in one of the most sought-after communities, The Reserves at Westlake was custom built in 2020. It's all about the convenience to area amenities. Just minutes to Kroger, CVS, restaurants, health care. marina, golf, & entertainment. The home features an open floor plan, large primary BR, 2 guest BR, guest BA, dining area, living room with hardwood floors, w/stone to ceiling gas FP, kitchen w/beautiful stainless appliances, granite countertops, soft close drawers, eat-in kitchen, breakfast area, laundry room, screened porch, with private backyard. Closet set-ups are fully customizable. Upper-level incudes a finished bonus room. Spacious 2 car with attic overhead, garage, .53 acres, & a partial L/L for lawn care item & storage.
3 Bedroom Home in Hardy - $449,950
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Tri-County Lakes Administrative Commission will be hosting a community meeting this Thursday to discuss the currently ongoing review of Sm…
The governor's new head of the Parole Board is Patricia West, a former judge who served as a member of the State Corporation Commission, direc…
Are prices headed up or down? Where are the hotspots for buyers and sellers? Find out with these charts and graphs, updated weekly.
If approved by the SCC, the stipulation would increase the monthly bill for an average residential customer by $16.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin will be in Henry County on Wednesday to attend a press conference where a major economic development announcement will be made.