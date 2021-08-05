3 Bedroom Home in Hardy - $515,000

It's EASY, ONE LEVEL LIVING- full of pleasing on-trend finishes, BUILT TO YOUR SPECIFICATION! This craftsman-style home includes 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, an office, a spacious entry foyer, 10 ft ceilings, a gas log fireplace, dining room, an open-concept kitchen/breakfast bar, custom cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, wood flooring. Enjoy your covered porch (add-on option of the outdoor kitchen) adjacent to the lush green golf course of the neighboring Westlake Golf & Country Club. Relax in your master bath, offering a tiled walk-in shower with extra-deep seating inside and double sink vanity for your convenience. INCLUDES FINISHED BASEMENT. HUGE ATTACHED GARAGE (2 Car) for direct entry to the home and easy unloading after shopping trips and with plenty of space