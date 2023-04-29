Immaculate, Custom Home Built 2021 - LIKE NEW! Main Level 3Beds/2Baths. Enjoy Mountain & Sunset Views in this Custom Home, 3.3 acre Country Setting near Westlake! Enjoy Nearby Smith Mtn Lake Restaurants, Shopping & more! Open Floor Plan, High Ceilings, Spacious Master Suite w/Beautiful Bath & Custom Organizers in Walk-In Closet. Kitchen Opens to Great Room w/Fireplace, Bar Seating & Tons of Cabinets, Quartz Countertops, Main Level Laundry. Full Unfin Walk-Out Lower: Easily Finish-able for In-Law Suite, Additional Living area! Furnishings negotiable. {2x6 walls, Extra Insulation, House wired for generator}
3 Bedroom Home in Hardy - $525,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Starting Monday, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles is releasing an updated design of driver's licenses and state identification cards …
Hotels around the Virginia Beach Oceanfront are filling up, driving the nightly prices of accommodations close to the venue almost to four-dig…
MONETA — Move over laws that protect emergency personnel on Virginia’s roads will now be enforced on its waters this summer. Boaters not compl…
Driver of the Harley Davidson, William Romine II, 59, died from injuries at the scene so did his passenger, Cathleen Romine, 58.
After multiple public hearings, community meetings, and appearances before the Henry County Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA), an Axton Solar proj…