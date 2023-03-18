Immaculate, Custom Home Built 2021 - LIKE NEW! Main Level 3Beds/2Baths. Enjoy Mountain & Sunset Views in this Custom Home, 3.3 acre Country Setting near Westlake! Enjoy Nearby Smith Mtn Lake Restaurants, Shopping & more! Open Floor Plan, High Ceilings, Spacious Master Suite w/Beautiful Bath & Custom Organizers in Walk-In Closet. Kitchen Opens to Great Room w/Fireplace, Bar Seating & Tons of Cabinets, Quartz Countertops, Main Level Laundry. Full Unfin Walk-Out Lower: Easily Finish-able for In-Law Suite, Additional Living area! Furnishings negotiable. {2x6 walls, Extra Insulation, House wired for generator}
3 Bedroom Home in Hardy - $539,900
