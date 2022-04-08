 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Hardy - $695,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Hardy - $695,000

GET TO THE LAKE THIS SUMMER! GREAT LOCATION, MOVE IN READY, SOLD FURNISHED (PERSONAL ITEMS DO NOT CONVEY - CALL LISTING AGENT ). CUSTOM STONE WALLS & VINYL FOR MAINTENANCE FREE EXTERIOR. MINUTES FROM WESTLAKE SHOPPING, THEATER, SPA, RESTURANTS, PUBLIC GOLF COURSE, INDIAN POINTE MARINA, BOOKER T WASHINGTON PARK FOR HISTORY & TRAILS. CONVENIENT TO ROANOKE/SALEM. COVERED DECK (UPPER & LOWER) RUNS THE ENTIRE BACK OF HOUSE GREAT FOR WINDING DOWN YOUR DAY. UNFINISHED LOWER LEVEL IS AN OPPORTUNITY FOR EXPANSION WITH UNLIMITED POSSIBILITIES. SHORT WALK TO THE LAKE PUTS YOU INTO A DEEP WATER, QUIET COVE. GREAT FOR FAMILY ENTERTAINING & FLOATING. THREE LOTS COMBINED OFFERS EXTENDED SHORELINE. COMMUNITY POOL, PAVILION, BOAT RAMP & OWNER STORAGE LOT. NEW HVAC 2020, MICROWAVE 2020.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular