GET TO THE LAKE THIS SUMMER! GREAT LOCATION, MOVE IN READY, SOLD FURNISHED (PERSONAL ITEMS DO NOT CONVEY). CUSTOM STONE WALLS & VINYL FOR MAINTENANCE FREE EXTERIOR. MINUTES FROM WESTLAKE SHOPPING, THEATER, SPA, RESTURANTS, PUBLIC GOLF COURSE, INDIAN POINTE MARINA, BOOKER T WASHINGTON PARK FOR HISTORY & TRAILS. CONVENIENT TO ROANOKE/SALEM. COVERED DECK (UPPER & LOWER) RUNS THE ENTIRE BACK OF HOUSE GREAT FOR WINDING DOWN YOUR DAY. UNFINISHED LOWER LEVEL IS AN OPPORTUNITY FOR EXPANSION WITH UNLIMITED POSSIBILITIES. SHORT WALK TO THE LAKE PUTS YOU INTO A DEEP WATER, QUIET COVE. GREAT FOR FAMILY ENTERTAINING & FLOATING. THREE LOTS COMBINED OFFERS EXTENDED SHORELINE. COMMUNITY POOL, PAVILION, BOAT RAMP & OWNER STORAGE LOT. NEW HVAC 2020, MICROWAVE 2020.
3 Bedroom Home in Hardy - $695,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Franklin County Board of Supervisors this week approved tax rates — which aren’t changing — for the 2022-23 budget, but stalled on budget …
American Legion Post 62 at Smith Mountain Lake is honoring those that came before with a gesture of healing.
Animal welfare protections were signed into state law on Monday, as politicians and activist groups are barking for better treatment of beagle dogs bred for experiment in Virginia.
Prosecutor: Fracker will testify against fellow Rocky Mount ex-policeman Robertson in Capitol riot trial
“All T.J did was enter, retrieve and depart,” defense attorney Camille Wagner told the jury, explaining that Robertson was only trying to find Fracker — who had gotten separated in the chaos — and then leave the building.
Criminal penalties for zoning ordinance violations haven’t been cutting it in Franklin County, but beefier civil penalties may be the way forward.
TULSA, Okla.—Former Franklin County prep star Nick Robertson is returning to Tusla, the Class AA affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers to begin…
Officials at Booker T. Washington National Monument are asking the public for help in unraveling one of its biggest mysteries.
Lee Flora, president of Flora Funeral Service & Cremation Center, wasn't born into funeral service — he was born on a farm near Boones Mil…
After three days of prosecution evidence detailing what the former Rocky Mount police officer did, the defense presented two witnesses in less than 15 minutes Thursday afternoon and rested its case without calling Robertson to the stand.
The jury in the case against Thomas "T.J." Robertson left the courtroom to begin deliberations just before noon.