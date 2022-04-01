3 Bedroom Home in Hardy - $819,000

Truly One-of-a KIND, Rare FIND! Zoned A1, Waterfront LOG HOME on Smith Mountain Lake combines Rustic with Elegant! This RARE find is the Total Package offering PRIVACY sitting on 3.6 acres with 400 ft of Waterfront. Superb scenic setting with Incredible Wide Water Views in the Front and Scenic Views of Pastures and Horses in the back...The Ideal Retreat! This home has been Totally Remodeled and is Ready to Move In and Enjoy. New Floors throughout; All New Kitchen & Appliances; Freshly Painted Inside & Out; Beautiful New Bathrooms, New Roof. Keep your hearts warm in the winter with the wood-burning fireplace in the living room or the wood stove in the lower level...ready to finish to make your own. Everything is ready for a new owner to build their dream dock! See Survey in Documents.