TAKE A LOOK AT THIS COZY HOME SITUATED ON 6.7 ACRES LOCATED ONLY 30 MIN FROM ROCKY MOUNT & PHILPOTT LAKE. THIS HOME WAS BUILT IN 2017 AND OFFERS 3 BEDS AND 2 FULL BATHS WITH AN UPDATED KITCHEN THAT INCLUDES GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND A COFFEE BAR WITH ADDITIONAL CABINETRY. THERE IS ALSO LAMINATE FLOORING IN THE MAIN LIVING AREA WITH CARPET IN THE BEDROOMS. GET YOUR CLIENTS IN TODAY SO THEY CAN ENJOY THE SPACIOUS DECK IN TIME FOR SPRING & SUMMER!
3 Bedroom Home in Henry - $134,950
