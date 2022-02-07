3 Bedroom Home in Henry - $149,900

Well Maintained 3Bed/2Bath Cottage-style Home, previously rented. Also on-site includes: 2,750SF Country Store near Philpott Lake offers Groceries, Essentials, Cold Beverages & more! Spacious Kitchen allows for prepping of Food Orders To-Go for Lake Gatherings & Boat Rides! All Kitchen Equipment, Ovens, Walk-In Cooler & All Displays convey. Gas Pumps {Inspected 2020: Documents available}. Super Convenient to Salthouse Branch, Twin Ridge & Horseshoe Point! Shown by Appointment Only. {House & Store MUST be sold together; Seller will not subdivide.} Listed as Residential & Commercial.