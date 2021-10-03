 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Henry - $175,000

  • Updated
1 owner brick home with 2 lots convenient to Philpott Lake. Creek on property. Updated cabinets/flooring/windows. Roof is approximately 10 years old and heat pump replaced in 2014. Taxes, sq. footage, acreage and year built based on county records.

