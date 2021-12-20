 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Huddleston - $179,900

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Huddleston - $179,900

One level living on a secluded lot close to SML. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has a very nice main bedroom with a large bathroom that includes double sinks, walk-in shower and garden tub. Open floor plan with gas logs in living room. Kitchen updated with overhead and counter for bar stools. Beautiful deck that wraps around with mountain views in the back. Custom made shed painted to match home. Perfect starter home/retirement home or vacation home.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

'A dreary, dark...miserable day'

'A dreary, dark...miserable day'

As the midnight hour passed on that winter day in 1977 and Tuesday, Dec. 13 morphed into Wednesday, Dec. 14, Stafford Stephenson finally plopp…