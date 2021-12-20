3 Bedroom Home in Huddleston - $179,900

One level living on a secluded lot close to SML. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has a very nice main bedroom with a large bathroom that includes double sinks, walk-in shower and garden tub. Open floor plan with gas logs in living room. Kitchen updated with overhead and counter for bar stools. Beautiful deck that wraps around with mountain views in the back. Custom made shed painted to match home. Perfect starter home/retirement home or vacation home.