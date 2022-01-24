Pristine Water Access home located in one of the most sought after communities on Smith Mountain Lake. Everything is either new or looks new! Heat pump-2021, Culligan water softener & RO Drinking Water Systems, Newer paint inside & out, Hardwood Floors, Enhanced Insulation, Epoxy Garage Floor, Hot Water Tank, 2019, Over $44,000 in maintenance & upgrades since 2013! Community Amenities include: 3-Restaurants (1-private member only), Free Greens Fees, 3-Pools, Fitness Facility, Tennis, 2-Beaches, Leased Boat Slip & Walking Trails. A must see!
3 Bedroom Home in Huddleston - $285,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Jurors concluded Manns was part of the home invasion but was unable to reach a unanimous verdict on the two most serious charges of first-degree murder and use of a gun in a murder.
Applebee's restaurants, including the ones in Martinsville, Danville and Rocky Mount, have been bought by a Texas family-owned company.
In her second run for the title Miss Virginia Association of Fairs Pageant, Miss Franklin County Agricultural Fair, Torie Shifflett, took home…
Many school districts are questioning the use of class ranks and choosing to eliminate them completely after many debates.
The request is identical to one filed last month by Thomas “T.J.” Robertson, a former sergeant with the Rocky Mount Police Department who can be seen along with Fracker posing for a selfie in the Capitol’s Crypt.
Windy Gap Elementary School recently released the names on its Honor Roll and Principal’s List.
The bill referencing the 1858 "Lincoln-Douglas debates" in which Stephen Douglas and Abraham Lincoln went head to head on the issue of slavery mistakenly referenced Frederick Douglass,
Construction on a new communications tower in Westlake is expected to begin in the coming weeks following the approval by the Franklin County …
A Rocky Mount family is essentially homeless after a fire destroyed its home on the night of Jan. 7.
Dudley Elementary School recently released the names on its Honor Roll and Principal’s List for the second nine weeks.