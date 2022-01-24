 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Huddleston - $285,000

  • Updated
Pristine Water Access home located in one of the most sought after communities on Smith Mountain Lake. Everything is either new or looks new! Heat pump-2021, Culligan water softener & RO Drinking Water Systems, Newer paint inside & out, Hardwood Floors, Enhanced Insulation, Epoxy Garage Floor, Hot Water Tank, 2019, Over $44,000 in maintenance & upgrades since 2013! Community Amenities include: 3-Restaurants (1-private member only), Free Greens Fees, 3-Pools, Fitness Facility, Tennis, 2-Beaches, Leased Boat Slip & Walking Trails. A must see!

