3 Bedroom Home in Huddleston - $3,400,000

  Updated
Have you ever dreamed of owning your very own island! This is a one-of-a-kind property, surrounded with beautiful wide water and mountain views! There are 2 uniquely wonderful homes with upscale boathouses, Plus a water access lot in Franklin County with over sized garage, floating dock & boat ramp which gives easy access to the Island.

