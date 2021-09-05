3 Bedroom Home in Huddleston - $315,000

Great one level living lake access home with 3 Bedrooms ( 2 are Master Suites) and 3 Full Baths, Nice views of the lake across the street. Oversized 24 x 32' Detached Garage w/ full bath roughed-in for water & sewer, 2 lots made into one large lot. Lake Access common area in subdivision available w/ picnic area, community dock & floater for a nice place to enjoy swimming, fishing or bring your kayak. Front & back deck. Take a walk through the woods on the back side of the property and you will see the Mariners Landing Golf Course. Playhouse/Storage, $200.00 Road Fee per year, Xfinity Internet, Seller has painted all of the inside and outside and really shows great! Heat pump, water heater, dishwasher & garbage disposal are only 2 years old. Carpets have been cleaned. Ready to move in!