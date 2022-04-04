3 Bedroom Home in Huddleston - $349,000

Make an appointment to get into this duplex villa in Mariners Landing. 3 Bedrooms & 3 Bathrooms. Spacious 2 levels and 2 car garage. One level living and open floor plan. Nice screened porch (has recently been prescreened) watch the sun rise. New kitchen appliances in last few years. Green fees, tennis, 24 hour fitness with Physical Therapy Professionals, Trainers & Masseuse on site, miles of walking trails, beaches, indoor pool & 2 outdoor pools etc. All poa documents are available at www.8thfairwaypoa.com. restaurants on site-everything within walking distance. These units can be short term rented and do very well.