3 Bedroom Home in Huddleston - $485,000

Craftsman-style home offers 2,000+ sq.ft. of one-level living. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, open-concept kitchen, living and dining room. Spacious master bedroom with dual vanities and large walk-in closet. The screened-in porch provides a great space for relaxing and entertaining. Custom finishes based on contractor selection and availability.Located just a short walk or golf cart from waterfront access to Smith Mountain Lake. Enjoy the luxuries of this resort community with access to golf course, restaurants, indoor and outdoor pools, fishing piers, tennis courts, basketball court, fitness center, walking trails, and more! Option to lease a covered lift slip annually with access to complimentary day docks.