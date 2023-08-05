Beautiful new construction in Mariner's Landing golf resort community. All one -level living , 9'' ceilings, granite counters in kitchen and pantry, stainless appliances includes refrigerator, quartz in baths, open floor plan, cozy gas fireplace . 3 bedrooms , bonus room over garage (429 Sq Ft) can be finished. Primary bedroom is 14x15 with large walk-in closet, attached bath with ceramic flooring, soaking tub, ceramic shower & Xtra large double vanities. Luxury vinyl Plank flooring in Family room and bedrooms. Exterior is LP SmartSide products. Floor plans and more information available upon request. POA covers lawn mowing and snow removal- Master association membership includes access to all amenities- golf, tennis, 3 pools, fitness room, beach, and more. Restaurants on site.
3 Bedroom Home in Huddleston - $499,000
-
- Updated
