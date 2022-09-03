CRAFTSMAN-style home all one level living at it's finest! Ready to move in! If you enjoy golf and having numerous amenities and activities to enjoy then Mariners Landing Resort is for you! Come see this NEW home ! Open floor plan with beautiful LTV flooring, ceramic w shower, quartz counters in kitchen with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths (2040 Sq Ft) The master bedroom has a large walk in closet , beautiful large bath room with walk in ceramic shower, double vanities and a soaking tub. Split bedroom floor plan with 2 spacious bedrooms and 2nd bath on opposite end of home from master suite.Enjoy the sunsets on your back porch which is covered and can be screened in. The view from the front porch is of Smith Mt. Located just an easy walk from the Golf clubhouse /restaurant. Allowance
3 Bedroom Home in Huddleston - $499,999
-
- Updated
JOE BARATY PHOTO