Beautiful new construction in Mariner's Landing golf resort community. All one -level living , open family room with cozy gas fireplace joins dining and kitchen. 3 bedrooms and a bonus room. Master is 14x15 with large walk-in closet, master bath with ceramic flooring, soaking tub, shower & double vanities. Luxury vinyl Plank flooring in Family room and bedrooms. Unfinished storage over 2 car garage is 429 Sq ft. Exterior is LP SmartSide products. Floor plans and more information available upon request. POA covers lawn mowing and snow removal- Master association includes all amenities- golf, tennis, pools, fitness room, beach, and more.
3 Bedroom Home in Huddleston - $510,900
