3 Bedroom Home in Huddleston - $514,000

Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Multiple charges have been placed against two men.
Taco lovers in and around Rocky Mount have cause for celebration. La Casa Del Burrito Taco Shop opened for business on Dec. 13.
Justin Smith claims that he was forced to resign after supporting two female co-workers who complained of harassment by the police chief.
FERRUM—A 2 1/2-year legal saga between Ferrum College and former head baseball coach and athletic director Abe Naff has ended according to a r…
Although Thursday's approval moves Mountain Valley one step closer to completing the pipeline, the long-delayed project still faces legal challenges, despite substantial construction progress already in place.
Are you looking for the perfect home? Beautiful Immaculate Contemporary home with 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 2 fireplaces and fabulous In-Law q…
Welcome to 2194 Fairystone Park Highway! Exuding quality, character and modern touches, this home is truly one of a kind! The brand new window…
Wow, what a view you have from this log home located in the Ferrum area of Franklin County. The home sits on 128.8 acres of mostly wooded land…
By now, anyone who’s paying attention knows that Smith Mountain Lake real estate is booming. “Everyone has to be somewhere,” the saying goes, …
Mechanics Dream! Welcome to 3757 Rutrough Rd, Nestled on just over two acres in Roanoke County. This move-in ready, 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home o…