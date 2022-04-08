3 Bedroom Home in Huddleston - $515,000

Beautiful new construction in Mariner's Landing golf resort community. All one -level living , open family room with cozy fireplace joins dining and kitchen. 3 bedrooms and a bonus room. Master is 14x15 with large walk-in closet, master bath with ceramic flooring, soaking tub, shower & double vanities. Luxury vinyl Plank flooring in Family room and bedrooms. Unfinished storage over 2 car garage is 429 Sq ft. Exterior is LP SmartSide products. Floor plans and more information available upon request. Pictures will update as construction progresses. Buy now to customize interior.