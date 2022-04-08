 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Huddleston - $515,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Huddleston - $515,000

Beautiful new construction in Mariner's Landing golf resort community. All one -level living , open family room with cozy fireplace joins dining and kitchen. 3 bedrooms and a bonus room. Master is 14x15 with large walk-in closet, master bath with ceramic flooring, soaking tub, shower & double vanities. Luxury vinyl Plank flooring in Family room and bedrooms. Unfinished storage over 2 car garage is 429 Sq ft. Exterior is LP SmartSide products. Floor plans and more information available upon request. Pictures will update as construction progresses. Buy now to customize interior.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular