3 Bedroom Home in Huddleston - $530,000

Waterfront ranch home on a beautiful lot in an excellent lake location. Gently sloping property located in a deep water cove near channel marker C-3 H-1. Home has had two large modern additions with quality windows and new roof. Entry level is easily accessible from a paved, flat driveway, and two car garage; features two front entrances under a covered front porch. Left front door enters to eat in kitchen opens to a lakeside family room/office to modern sunroom. Middle door enters to foyer, large vaulted ceiling family room with water views, full bath and cozy main level bedroom. Downstairs has two large bedrooms, family room and currently decorated with a second kitchen area, utility room and large shelved storage area and full bathroom. This home has wonderful outdoor spaces, huge