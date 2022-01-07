 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Huddleston - $554,000

Here is your chance to make a new home your own. Following a change in ownership and management last year, the 'new' Mariners Landing has the fastest appreciating real estate values in the SML region, concluded by statistical data in a 2020 real estate study conducted by Dr. Magnini of ISR. Report available. Taxes to be determined once built and assessed by the County.

