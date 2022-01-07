Here is your chance to make a new home your own. Following a change in ownership and management last year, the 'new' Mariners Landing has the fastest appreciating real estate values in the SML region, concluded by statistical data in a 2020 real estate study conducted by Dr. Magnini of ISR. Report available. Taxes to be determined once built and assessed by the County.
3 Bedroom Home in Huddleston - $554,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Multiple charges have been placed against two men.
Taco lovers in and around Rocky Mount have cause for celebration. La Casa Del Burrito Taco Shop opened for business on Dec. 13.
Residents of Rocky Mount will soon have another place to go to for a fresh cup of coffee.
Justin Smith claims that he was forced to resign after supporting two female co-workers who complained of harassment by the police chief.
FERRUM—A 2 1/2-year legal saga between Ferrum College and former head baseball coach and athletic director Abe Naff has ended according to a r…
Although Thursday's approval moves Mountain Valley one step closer to completing the pipeline, the long-delayed project still faces legal challenges, despite substantial construction progress already in place.
Are you looking for the perfect home? Beautiful Immaculate Contemporary home with 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 2 fireplaces and fabulous In-Law q…
Welcome to 2194 Fairystone Park Highway! Exuding quality, character and modern touches, this home is truly one of a kind! The brand new window…
Wow, what a view you have from this log home located in the Ferrum area of Franklin County. The home sits on 128.8 acres of mostly wooded land…
By now, anyone who’s paying attention knows that Smith Mountain Lake real estate is booming. “Everyone has to be somewhere,” the saying goes, …