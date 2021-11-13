Here is your chance to make a new home your own. Following a change in ownership and management last year, the 'new' Mariners Landing has the fastest appreciating real estate values in the SML region, concluded by statistical data in a 2020 real estate study conducted by Dr. Magnini of ISR. Please feel free to call and request a copy of the report to be emailed to you. Taxes to be determined once built and assessed by the County. $7,500.00 bonus offered for upgrades or closing costs.
3 Bedroom Home in Huddleston - $559,000
Carletta Whiting has won the Snow Creek District seat on the Franklin County School Board following last week’s election.
Two Vietnam veteran friends, both of whom are Purple Heart recipients, recently met at the base of the memorial monument at the Veteran’s Memo…
Franklin County junior running back Jahylen Lee establishes a new program record for rushing (452 yards on 41 carries) and scores five touchdo…
Two men are dead following what apparently was a dispute between family members at a Franklin County home.
As United States Army veterans, Mike and Beth Anne Abshire Deems were trained for the missions they would face. The mission of marriage, thoug…
MIDLOTHIAN - Franklin County's competition cheer squad has placed fifth in this year's Class 6 Region A event, staged Oct. 30 at Manchester Hi…
Enjoy your privacy with this home with 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths with 5.21 Acres. This home is move in ready! Owners have refreshed the inside wi…
CHESAPEAKE - No. 2 seed Western Branch rallied from a 13-point deficit by scoring 21 points in the last 7 1/2 minutes of play Thursday for a 3…
Prior to the age of 15, Walter McClure hadn’t thought about life beyond his small West Virginia coal town of Greenbrier, and he certainly hadn…
Dorothy Cundiff, a champion of the local business community in Franklin County, passed away on Nov. 1.