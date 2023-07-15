June Completion! Waterfront Golf Community Mariners Landing! Thoughtfully designed plan boasts a captivating blend of luxury & comfort. With 3 beds & 2.5 baths, every detail of this home has been meticulously crafted with HIGH END LUXURY FINISHES! Step inside and be greeted by the elegance of decorative moldings, complemented by 9' ceilings, Cali Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring, PELLA doors and windows! Gourmet kitchen w/ stunning quartz countertops and SS appliances. Great room w/ gas fireplace, custom built-in cabinetry w/ vaulted ceiling! Energy efficient features 2x6 Exterior walls w/ spray foam insulation. Tankless RHEEM hot water heater. Sodded Yard w/Irrigation System! STAMPED CONCRETE DRIVEWAY! HOA dues INCLUDE YARD MAINTENANCE, two pools, golf green fees, clubhouse, tennis&pickleball
3 Bedroom Home in Huddleston - $619,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Rocky Mount Town Council announced it is working with developers to construct a new hotel just off North Main Street in town.
On June 29, 2021 Hunter Cumbie was struck on the head by his grandfather, John Robert Ebel, inside their Rocky Mount home, according to court …
"Yeah, I loved my grandmother," Dominic Novia testified Monday. "How can I feel guilty for something I didn't do?"
Are prices headed up or down? Where are the hotspots for buyers and sellers? Find out with these charts and graphs, updated weekly.
The AAF Tank Museum — a giant space filled with war relics — is shutting down after two decades in Blairs, just outside of the city limits of …