June Completion! Waterfront Golf Community Mariners Landing! Thoughtfully designed plan boasts a captivating blend of luxury & comfort. With 3 beds & 2.5 baths, every detail of this home has been meticulously crafted with HIGH END LUXURY FINISHES! Step inside and be greeted by the elegance of decorative moldings, complemented by 9' ceilings, Cali Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring, PELLA doors and windows! Gourmet kitchen w/ stunning quartz countertops and SS appliances. Great room w/ gas fireplace, custom built-in cabinetry w/ vaulted ceiling! Energy efficient features 2x6 Exterior walls w/ spray foam insulation. Tankless RHEEM hot water heater. Sodded Yard w/Irrigation System! STAMPED CONCRETE DRIVEWAY! HOA dues INCLUDE YARD MAINTENANCE, two pools, golf green fees, clubhouse, tennis&pickleball