3 Bedroom Home in Huddleston - $699,900

Freshly remodeled and ready for its new owners. This gorgeous waterfront home features a gently sloped lot with 110 feet of waterfrontage and a floating and stationary dock in a wide water cove. The main level of the home offers 2 Bedrooms , den, and 3 full baths ( 2 Master) Great room with stone gas log fireplace and vaulted ceilings all of which walk out to the waterfront decking overlooking the dock and waterfrontage. The lower level of the home features 3rd Master suite, one den. Note: the home has a 3 BR pump back septic system and does allow short term rentals for such with a permit. Lower level also has a spacious Recreation room with gas log fireplace. Lots of storage room on this level as well as a walk out concrete patio overlooking the water