3 Bedroom Home in Huddleston - $735,000

  • Updated
Welcome home to waterfront main-level living at The Waterways at Smith Mountain Lake! Enter the foyer that opens into a grand, window-filled living room adjacent to a full kitchen with dining area and a spacious master bedroom. The ensuite master includes an office/dressing area, walk-in closet, and master bath with jacuzzi tub, walk-in shower, and laundry closet. The deck spans the back of the home and offers a screened porch with lake views. The lower level includes 2 bedrooms, a full bath with extra laundry hookups, a family room with a fireplace, a workshop, large storage area, and a spacious patio. The gently sloped backyard quickly flattens to the well-maintained one-slip dock with floater and party deck. A gracious 2-car garage is just off the circular, paved driveway.

