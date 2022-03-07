3 Bedroom Home in Huddleston - $750,000

Waterfront home on beautifully laying lot with private wooded setting! Location is perfect! Home is beautiful! You can kayak or boat to one of the finest restaurants on Smith Mountain Lake. Also ability to join the Mariners Club to use vast amenities including 3 pools, tennis, fitness & more! Entry level with open floor plan, laundry, master bedroom, 2nd bedroom and 2nd bath. Lower level has 2nd kitchen, huge family room, 3rd bedroom, & bath with oversized shower . This would be the perfect Mother/Daughter! Short term rentals are allowed here and this one would quickly become a favorite booking to vacation renters! Convenient location to Bedford, Lynchburg & Roanoke. This is one of the most desirable areas on beautiful Smith Mountain Lake VA.