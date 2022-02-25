 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Huddleston - $899,000

  Updated
With 12 ft of water @ dock. 3BR, 3BA & huge loft for more sleeping. This well maintained lake home is just waiting for you to start creating memories. Double lot provides privacy & tranquility. Sit on dock & look at Smith Mountain, it doesn't get any better than that. 2 car attached garage could easily be split and make a mud room or sun room before entering the home. The detached garage on lot 31 is excellent for storage. Beautiful hardwood floors.. 2 propane stoves 1 on each level to supplement HVAC on those very cold days. Very functional kitchen w/ Corian and a dining room for special dining. Deck with composite & Vinyl (no maintenance) Plenty of flower beds in this private setting. Easily Float on a raft and paddleboard in this cove. Home near end of cul d sac. Plenty of car parking

