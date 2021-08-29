 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $119,900

3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $119,900

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $119,900

Charming older home with Kitchen, dining room, living room, master Bedroom, bath and utility room on main level. Two additional bedrooms and a full bath on second lee. 1070 sq. ft. detached double garage. Fenced back yard.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics