Brick home with covered front and back porch. Features hardwood floors, a large lot, and an extra room upstairs that can be an office. Conveniently located with access to Martinsville, Danville, and Chatham. Adjoins vacant lot on one side and the store on the other, both for sale. All information to be verified by purchaser
3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $159,795
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
When Kenneth Trusty scratched the Virginia Lottery ticket he’d just bought at 40 West Food Fare, he wasn’t sure if he’d won anything.
ROCKY MOUNT — Two women who suffered grievously as a result of Forrest Christopher Fielder's crimes last summer got the chance to confront him directly Friday morning in Franklin County Circuit Court.
- Updated
In-person classes are scheduled to resume Tuesday. The shutdown is intended to slow the spread of COVID-19, said Franklin County Schools Superintendent Bernice Cobbs.
- Updated
Officials say more than 8 out of 10 recent cases have been among unvaccinated residents.
- Updated
For the second year in a row, the Franklin County Agricultural Fair has been postponed. The fair was scheduled to take place on Sept. 17 and 18.
- Updated
When Alison Barry, director of the Franklin County Public Library (FCPL), and Matt Ross, outdoor recreation manager for Franklin County Parks …
- Updated
ROANOKE - Propelled by four scores in the 70s, reigning Blue Ridge District champion Lord Botetourt won the first 18-hole match of the season …
ROANOKE - Paced by a 16-point second half, Benjamin Franklin Middle School broke a halftime stalemate and defeated Northside Middle School, 24…
- Updated
Members of Franklin County’s varsity cheer squad are front row from left: captains Keely James, Katie Price, Morgan Sydenstricker, Kalee Cleme…
- Updated
SALEM—Franklin County’s non-district varsity football game against reigning Class 4 state champion Salem, scheduled for Friday, has been postponed.