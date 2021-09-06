 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $159,795

  • Updated
Brick home with covered front and back porch. Features hardwood floors, a large lot, and an extra room upstairs that can be an office. Conveniently located with access to Martinsville, Danville, and Chatham. Adjoins vacant lot on one side and the store on the other, both for sale. All information to be verified by purchaser

