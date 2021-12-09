 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $85,000

3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $85,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $85,000

Welcome to 2560 Kings Mountain Road! A charming home that would be perfect for those starting out. The home has had many years of happy memories and now its time for you to make some more! Well-maintained, with a new panel box just installed in 2021 - and just needing some painting, updating and personal touches! There is also direct access to the creek behind the home! Take a walk off the side yard and garden to a space by the creek behind the home. Convenient to commuters, amenities and more! Move to Henry County and Martinsville!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Old Virginia Christmas returns
Local News

Old Virginia Christmas returns

  • Updated

Booker T. Washington National Monument’s annual Old Virginia Christmas program is returning this weekend. The event will be Dec. 4 from 11 a.m…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics