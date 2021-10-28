3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $89,500

 Skip to main content
Wonderful mountain views from this property located close to the Henry/Franklin County line in Martinsville, VA. New flooring in all the bedrooms, large living room includes a gas fireplace and spacious master bedroom suite complete with a walk-in closet are just a few features of this all one-level living home. Pet lover? This property features a fenced in back yard large enough to accommodate a large four legged friend. 1.02 acre lot has an ideal level yard complete with a 10x16 storage shed for everyone's toys in the back. Regardless of your interest, this property features something for everyone. Henry County Public Schools: Meadows View Elementary School, Fieldale-Collinsville Middle School Bassett High School.

