 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $89,500

3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $89,500

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $89,500

Wonderful mountain views from this property located close to the Henry/Franklin County line in Martinsville, VA. New flooring in all the bedrooms, large living room includes a gas fireplace and spacious master bedroom suite complete with a walk-in closet are just a few features of this all one-level living home. Pet lover? This property features a fenced in back yard large enough to accommodate a large four legged friend. 1.02 acre lot has an ideal level yard complete with a 10x16 storage shed for everyone's toys in the back. Regardless of your interest, this property features something for everyone. Henry County Public Schools: Meadows View Elementary School, Fieldale-Collinsville Middle School Bassett High School.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Murder case will move ahead to grand jury
Local News

Murder case will move ahead to grand jury

The girlfriend of a man accused in a Franklin County murder told a judge Thursday that she had watched, too frightened to intervene, as he fatally strangled 58-year-old William Kirk Odell inside Odell’s home last March.

2 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $95,000

2 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $95,000

Cute and Affordable Home on corner lot! Hardwood floors! Huge yard and is fenced in for dogs. Dogs can access from doggy door in basement. Rep…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics