3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $89,900

Situated in private setting, this 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch is located in Mountain Valley. Spacious den and eat in kitchen. Double carports, workshop, shed. There are 2 singlewides on the property that are being used for storage. New well pump. Some double pane windows. Tankless hot water heater. Pull down stairs in den for attic access. Tree house has electric too! Sq. ft. lot size est. Information taken from tax assessment and/or seller.