3 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $1,150,000

Wow! Check out the Stunning views of Smith Mountain & the lake from this perfectly flat lot in a private enclave. Located adjacent to the Inland Sailing Assoc & Bernard's Landing! This custom built one-owner home is the Quintessential Cape Cod lake home for all of your lake enjoyment. Expansive views with deep water at your dock, calm open cove just off main channel for enjoyment while you watch the sail boats go by. Kitchen has more recent updates with granite counters, newer appliances & granite sinks. Newer Roof and Hot water heater. 2 zone heating system. 9' ceilings on main-level with tray ceilings. Gas heater in Garage. Adorable potting shed. Relax on the deck, or Gentle walk to water. This is a unique find and special location. Come see the views before this one gets away!