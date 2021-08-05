3 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $1,450,000

Beautiful new custom Craftsman Style Contemporary is ready for your finish selections. Situated on a POINT LOT with 256' of riprapped shoreline & DOUBLE SLIP boat dock. Wide water view from throughout the home, expansive dual level COMPOSITE decks and SCREENED PORCH. Double door entry into a CATHEDRAL CEILING great room w/gas log fireplace, dining area, large open kitchen w/island & hardwood floors. Spacious main level master suite & bath with tiled shower. Main level guest suite & full bath. Lower level family room, Guest Rm and Full Bath with Exterior internet/Cable. Public Water & Sewer. Community Lawn maintenance along road.