 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $159,000

3 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $159,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $159,000

Single-wide home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. Four-bay commercial-sized detached garage, 1904 square feet, 34' x 56'. Office area in garage, and storage above garage. Convenient to Smith Mountain Lake.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics