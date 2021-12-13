Single-wide home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. Four-bay commercial-sized detached garage, 1904 square feet, 34' x 56'. Office area in garage, and storage above garage. Convenient to Smith Mountain Lake.
3 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $159,000
