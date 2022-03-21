3 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $199,000

Welcome to YESTERYEAR! County Living w/almost 10 ac. & Amenities 5 min away. New Carpet, Paint, Electrical Updated to meet code Oct/Nov 2021. Septic pumped within last 5 years. 3Br decorated as 4Br (4th one is a formal living room) 2 Bath. A1 Zoning. Property goes to a stream perfect for livestock. At one time was cleared for pasture and there is some fencing in place. 1 Shed, 1 Chicken Coop, Lean-to.