3 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $239,000

  • Updated
Come see this cute ranch style home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, one car attached garage and paved driveway. Nice covered front porch and covered rear deck . Move in Ready with fresh paint. Huge flat yard and great location! Storage Bldg/Workshop with hydraulic lift! Close to public boat ramp for access to Smith Mountain Lake.

