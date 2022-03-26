 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $249,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $249,000

Newly built 3 bedroom 2 bath one level home. This home is beautifully finished and ready for you to call home. The yard is flat and has many possibilities. Close to the State Park , Virginia Dare, Marina and restaurants.

