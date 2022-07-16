Brand New Home on 1.53 acres. Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath upgraded with 2 X 6 walls, drywall, and 9' ceilings. Decorative ceilings in kitchen and dining areas and crown moulding thru out. All furniture and deco included in sale. Area of new homes and convenient access to the lake.
3 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $249,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The idea of introducing a farmers market and new parking lot/park space attracted interest from community members who participated in Boones M…
A captain with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office will take over as chief of the Rocky Mount Police Department in August.
Even heroes need help.
The entrepreneurial spirit is alive and well in Franklin County as evidenced by the blossoming of new and expanded small businesses throughout…
Franklin County Public Schools is looking into the financial feasibility of staffing every school in the division with a school resource officer.
Virginia’s public school system was born 152 years ago this month.
Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin County, invites anyone interested in adopting one of the beagles to call his office in order to get on a waiting list.
LYNCHBURG—The Virginia Commonwealth Games continue this weekend with its All-Star Baseball tournament this weekend and Franklin County players…
FERRUM—After coaching at his high school alma mater, Tanner Brooks is returning to his college alma mater as a coach, but he’s changing sports.
The smooth coneflower has made a comeback since the 1990s, when it complicated plans for Virginia Tech's Smart Road.