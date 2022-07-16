 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $249,900

  Updated
Brand New Home on 1.53 acres. Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath upgraded with 2 X 6 walls, drywall, and 9' ceilings. Decorative ceilings in kitchen and dining areas and crown moulding thru out. All furniture and deco included in sale. Area of new homes and convenient access to the lake.

