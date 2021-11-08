 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $249,900

  • Updated
Very well kept home is situated on an acre plus with relaxing front porch. One floor living at its finest!! A large kitchen, dining area and living room is part of this open floor plan. Amenities include; community gated boat ramp & storage, swimming pool, and tennis courts. Lots of storage throughout with room to expand in the unfinished basement which is plumbed for full bath. Additional pictures will be uploaded this evening.

