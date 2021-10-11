 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $267,000

  • Updated
Welcome home to one level living in downtown Moneta. This maintenance free home is just shy of 1700 square feet and consists of 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The master is spacious and has brand new carpet throughout. Master bath has a large whirlpool soaking tub and a stand alone shower. The size of the master closet would make anyone jealous. Two additional bedrooms and a full bath are separate from the master. The kitchen has been updated and has brand new granite countertops and subway tile backsplash. All new appliances! Inside the living room there is a gas fireplace and large windows letting light into the vaulted ceilings. Laundry room has new cabinets and tile floors. Detached two car garage and patio area. New paint, granite, carpet, tile, HVAC/heat pump and retaining wall to enhance landscaping in the front. Convenient to shopping, dining, and Smith Mountain Lake. A must see! Will not last.

