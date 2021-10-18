This wonderful affordable lake home is in the long established subdivision of Snug Harbor. This 3 bdrm 2bth ranch has plenty of space for all. In the Summer enjoy the covered back deck, grilling while enjoying quiet evenings with family & friends, or people watch, waving to your neighbors from the front porch. The water Access is on site with plenty of open boat slips and a beautiful sandy beach. Adjoining the beach is a large wooded area with picnic tables and open grills, for a great community feel. A stone gas log fireplace is in the family room for those cozy winter evenings. Last but by no means least this property on 1.27 acres is being sold with a second corner lot of 1.31 acres, making a total of 2.58 acres. Keep the second for privacy or build at a future time... It's your choice!
3 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $275,000
-
- Updated
